Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) SVP Purchases $68,880.02 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) SVP Craig M. Hurlbert purchased 51,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $68,880.02. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 205,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,704.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Local Bounti Stock Up 8.8 %

LOCL stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 311.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Local Bounti by 562.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 506,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Local Bounti by 101.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 644,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Articles

