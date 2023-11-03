Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) SVP Purchases $68,880.02 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) SVP Craig M. Hurlbert purchased 51,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $68,880.02. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 205,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,704.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Local Bounti Stock Up 8.8 %
LOCL stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.62.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 311.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.
Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
