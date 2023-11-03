London Security plc (LON:LSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 82 Per Share

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from London Security’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Security Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON:LSC opened at GBX 3,000 ($36.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £367.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,638.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,984 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,964.44. London Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,150 ($26.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,200 ($38.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

