London Security plc (LON:LSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 82 Per Share

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from London Security’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
London Security Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of LON:LSC opened at GBX 3,000 ($36.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £367.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,638.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,984 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,964.44. London Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,150 ($26.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,200 ($38.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.
About London Security
