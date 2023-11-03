Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Lowered to $71.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $429,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $9,766,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,940 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,320 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

