Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15), reports. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

