M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Lowered to $39.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.50 to $39.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.17.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on M.D.C.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.