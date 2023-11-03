Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) shares shot up 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$76.00 and last traded at C$74.55. 211,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 812,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magna International from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MG

Magna International Stock Up 13.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.21.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.59 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 9.2432432 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.