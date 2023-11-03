Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 360,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,515. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

