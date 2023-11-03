Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

