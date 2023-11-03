Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Trimble by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

