Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

