Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MRO traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,289. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.30. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRO

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.