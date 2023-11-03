Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Marcus Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $483.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.52.
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.59 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Marcus
About Marcus
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marcus
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.