Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Marcus Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $483.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.59 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

About Marcus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 468.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 71,428.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Marcus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.