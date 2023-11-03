Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 85.5% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $185.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.50.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,133 shares of company stock worth $19,653,722 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

