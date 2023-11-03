Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,102 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $168,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $303,203,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

