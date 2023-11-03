Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MLM traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.64. 37,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $463.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 850.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

