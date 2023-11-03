Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $505.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $490.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $440.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.61. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $317.25 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,532,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 789,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

