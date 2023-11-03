Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Price Up 6% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $434.79 and last traded at $433.31. 229,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 380,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.94.

The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.61.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.