MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.00 billion-$12.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.72 billion. MasTec also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44 EPS.

MasTec Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MasTec by 1,261.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

