MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Gap Down to $59.44

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.44, but opened at $49.00. MasTec shares last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 833,844 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.27.

Get MasTec alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -78.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.