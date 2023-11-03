MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.64.

MTZ opened at $50.76 on Friday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in MasTec by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 22.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

