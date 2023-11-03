Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lessened by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157,898 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.12% of Mastercard worth $454,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.50. 264,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $313.24 and a one year high of $418.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.98.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

