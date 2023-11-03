Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $385.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $313.24 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.