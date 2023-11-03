Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.17 and last traded at $103.17. Approximately 17,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 101,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

