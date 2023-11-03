McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $30,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MKC opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

