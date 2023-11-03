Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,036,000 after buying an additional 2,879,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 456,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $262.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average is $109.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

