Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

View Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $103.40. The company had a trading volume of 456,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.30. The company has a market cap of $262.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.