Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $48.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEOH. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

Methanex Stock Up 4.4 %

Methanex stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. Methanex has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 20.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 123,296 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Methanex by 42.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Methanex by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Methanex by 135.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

