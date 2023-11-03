Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Methanex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. Methanex has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Methanex by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Methanex by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,211,000 after buying an additional 736,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,344,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

