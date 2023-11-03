MetLife (NYSE:MET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 388,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 48.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

