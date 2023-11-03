Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.71.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 40,120.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.
MCHP opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
