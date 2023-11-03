Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.24 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 36,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,939,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 40,120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

