MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $554.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $513.00 to $554.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $420.80.

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $448.14. 116,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $475.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.65 and a beta of 2.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

