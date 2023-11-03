Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 264 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $124,842,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 340.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $35,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 167,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $208.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average of $197.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $158.81 and a 12 month high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 28.40%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($9.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 31.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.