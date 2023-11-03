Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys Shares of 16,503 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 141,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of -612.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,043 shares of company stock worth $9,317,336. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

