Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $281,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.23.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $92.49 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

