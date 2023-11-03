Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 796 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $715,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

