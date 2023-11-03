Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,275 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,228,000 after buying an additional 516,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,458,000 after buying an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

