Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 370 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.