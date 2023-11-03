Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,655 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $212.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.89. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $214.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.