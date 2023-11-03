Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
