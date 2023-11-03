Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.