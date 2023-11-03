Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 31,910 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,573,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,492,000 after purchasing an additional 974,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.