Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.9% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 68.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $948.09 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $925.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $929.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,732,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

