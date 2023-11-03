Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 252,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 241,334 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Conagra Brands by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.67 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

