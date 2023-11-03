Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 45.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $13.22 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

