Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 8.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.47.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

