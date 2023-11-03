Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $2.26 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

