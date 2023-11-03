Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1,338.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities
In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of ARE stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.75.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.84%.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alexandria Real Estate Equities
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Today’s most attractive beauty stock has double-digit potential
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Is it time to game the Electronic Arts market?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.