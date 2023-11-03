Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.96 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,941,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,023,000 after buying an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after buying an additional 296,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $102,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

