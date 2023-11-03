Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $2.15 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $114,390,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

