Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $2.34 Million in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4,994.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $120.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $120.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.0001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

